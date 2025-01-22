Baku hosts next round of political consultations between Azerbaijan-Luxembourg

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 22, 2025, the next round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg was held in Baku, News.az reports citing Azerbaijani MFA.

The delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fariz Rzayev, and the delegation of Luxembourg was led by Head of the Political Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of this country Véronique Dockendorf.The parties exchanged views on regional and international issues, as well as other topics of mutual interest.

