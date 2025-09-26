Baku hosts official reception marking 76th anniversary of People’s Republic of China

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 25, a solemn reception dedicated to the 76th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China was held at the “Gulustan” PalaceNews.Az reports

The event was attended by senior officials of the Government of Azerbaijan, representatives of the diplomatic corps, prominent public figures, and members of the Chinese community.

In his address, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Azerbaijan, Lu Mei, welcomed the guests and noted that over the past 76 years, under the leadership of the Communist Party, the Chinese people have chosen a path of development suited to national conditions, creating miracles such as rapid economic progress and long-term social stability. “China has achieved great success in the fight against poverty, lifting 800 million people out of poverty and building a moderately prosperous society in all respects. China’s achievements benefit not only its own people but also the whole world,” the diplomat emphasized.

Lu Mei stated that China’s economy has long been one of the main drivers of global growth, contributing 30 percent to the world economy. In the first half of this year alone, China’s economy grew by 5.3 percent. He stressed that by continuing on the path of high-quality development and Chinese-style modernization, China will bring greater stability and opportunities to the global economy. “China’s technological innovations are open and inclusive. We are ready to share our original technologies and innovations with the world,” he added.

Source: News.az | Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Azerbaijan, Lu Mei

The ambassador also underlined China’s efforts in favor of global peace and stability, highlighting the importance of the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative put forward by President Xi Jinping. He emphasized that China remains committed to multilateralism and is ready to cooperate with the international community to build a just system of global governance.

Touching upon China–Azerbaijan relations, Ambassador Lu Mei stressed that the current year had been especially productive for bilateral ties. During President Ilham Aliyev’s two official visits to China, the two countries signed a Joint Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reaching important agreements in the areas of the Belt and Road Initiative, green energy, and the digital economy.

“Thanks to the strategic leadership of President Xi Jinping and President Ilham Aliyev, our bilateral relations are reaching new heights. Our leaders have built not only effective working relations but also a sincere personal friendship. This is a vivid example of trust, equality, and friendship between our countries,” the ambassador noted.

He further emphasized that both countries support each other’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, while maintaining close cooperation within international organizations such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Economic and trade relations have reached record levels, with freight transit volumes on the China–Europe railway express through Azerbaijan set to double. People-to-people exchanges are also intensifying: thanks to the simplification of visa procedures, mutual visits have increased, and interest among Azerbaijani youth in the Chinese language and culture is growing.

Ambassador Lu Mei concluded his remarks by stating: “China is ready to work together with Azerbaijan to fully implement the agreements reached between our heads of state. We are confident that the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Azerbaijan has a bright future and will bring greater benefits to our peoples.”

Later, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev highlighted in his speech that Azerbaijan–China relations had entered a qualitatively new stage.

“The Joint Declaration signed by our heads of state in Astana last year elevated bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership. During President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to China in April of this year, another Joint Declaration on establishing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was signed, along with more than 20 documents covering key areas of cooperation.

Today, the People’s Republic of China, having achieved remarkable success in all fields, has become one of the world’s most powerful states with significant international influence. China is one of Azerbaijan’s main economic and trade partners, while Azerbaijan is China’s largest trade partner in the South Caucasus. In the first seven months of this year, bilateral trade turnover increased by 26 percent.

From 1995 to the first half of 2025, direct investment from China into Azerbaijan amounted to 942.3 million US dollars. Total Azerbaijani investment in China reached 2.1 billion US dollars, of which 1.9 billion was made through the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan.

China is one of Azerbaijan’s key partners in advancing the green energy agenda in recent years. Relying on China’s innovative technological potential in implementing the green energy concept highlights the strategic importance of cooperation in this sphere.

The humanitarian field is also an important direction in Azerbaijan–China relations. Projects implemented in this area strengthen friendship and mutual understanding between peoples. Chinese language and literature are taught at universities, and Confucius Institutes are operating.

Currently, the bilateral agenda is broad, covering economic and trade, transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, digital development, humanitarian, tourism, and other areas. In line with the instructions of our heads of state, these issues are kept at the center of attention within the framework of the Intergovernmental Joint Commission,” Mustafayev said.

He added that an Azerbaijani delegation had paid a working visit to China earlier this month, where Azerbaijan participated in the 25th China International Fair for Investment and Trade with a national stand titled “Invest in Azerbaijan.” During the visit, an Azerbaijan–China promotion event and the first meeting of the Bilateral Working Group on Investment were held, agreements were signed, and visits were organized to various Chinese regions and enterprises.

“Azerbaijan’s transport corridors, the Baku International Sea Trade Port, the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, and other projects further strengthen our country’s strategic role as the shortest and most convenient route connecting China with Europe. Chinese companies are effectively benefiting from the favorable and transparent business environment established in Azerbaijan. As of August 1, 2025, 347 Chinese companies are actively operating in Azerbaijan in industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, transport, construction, trade, and services.

President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to China at the end of August and early September, including his meeting with President Xi Jinping, gave new impetus to bilateral relations. The Azerbaijani President’s participation in the “SCO Plus” Summit and events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of China’s victory further confirmed the strategic nature of Azerbaijan–China ties and demonstrated the broad prospects for cooperation.

Built on mutual respect, trust, and ancient traditions, Azerbaijan–China relations are dynamically developing. President Ilham Aliyev attaches special importance to expanding cooperation with China, a close friend and reliable partner,” Mustafayev emphasized.

The event continued with a cultural program. Participants also viewed an exhibition showcasing examples of Chinese culture.

News.Az