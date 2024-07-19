Baku hosts opening ceremony of COP29 academy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of the COP29 Academy was held in Azerbaijan to ensure the active participation of youth in environmental education, fight against climate change, gain active experience in this field, and receive professional training for young people in the field of organizing large-scale and globally significant events, the statement of the press service of the COP29 Azerbaijan Operations Company said.

According to information, the ceremony announced the names of 29 young people out of 360 candidates who were admitted to the COP29 Academy as a result of tests and competitions.The event was attended by COP29 President-designate Mukhtar Babayev, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Operating Company COP29 and Chief Executive Officer for Operations Narmin Jarchalova.Addressing the event, Mukhtar Babayev congratulated the young people admitted to the academy and wished them success in their future activities in the field of combating climate change. He stated that the participation of youth in global events is of great importance, given the potential of introducing modern technologies and innovations in the struggle against climate change.Providing detailed information about the selection stage and the COP29 Academy curriculum, Narmin Jarchalova emphasized that the training process at the academy will last until the beginning of September, and as part of the academy curriculum consisting of various modules, the participants will be provided with mentoring opportunities and continuous professional development, which will enable them to master skills and knowledge in the field of sustainable development, such as project management, a code of professional conduct, etc.To note, especially distinguished participants of the COP29 Academy will be involved in the organization of the COP29 event as full-time employees by securing employment in various positions in the operating company.

