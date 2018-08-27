Baku hosts parade and exhibition of retro cars

+ ↺ − 16 px

The annual exhibition of classic cars, organized by the Automobile Federation of Azerbaijan, was held in Baku on 26 August.

The federation invites owners and fans of classic cars to participate in the event, AzVision reports.

More than 100 classic cars manufactured before 1980 took part in the parade, which started in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The parade continued along the central streets of Baku.

After the parade, a concert and entertainment program were held in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

News.Az

