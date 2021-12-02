Baku hosts Peace4Culture Partners Forum 2021

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s ADA University is hosting the Peace4Culture Partners Forum 2021, News.Az reports.

Co-organized by the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, ADA University and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the forum brought together government officials, representatives of a number of international organizations and institutions promoting peace, as well as diplomatic corps.

Within the framework of the forum, panel sessions will be held on the following topics: "Calls for peace and security: fostering multilateral cooperation", "How to strongly strengthen peacekeeping communities and the international peace system?" and "What can culture do for peace and peace for culture?"

News.Az