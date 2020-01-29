Baku hosts seminar on exchange of experience in preparation of STANAG tests

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the plan of bilateral cooperation between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Lithuania for 2020, a seminar was held at the War College of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, AzerTag reports.

During the seminar on the exchange of experience in the compilation and mutual verification of STANAG tests, topics related to the methodology of preparation and comparison of test results, as well as issues of bilateral cooperation between centers for foreign languages were discussed.

News.Az

