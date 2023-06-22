Baku hosts “Visegrad Group and Azerbaijan” international seminar

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the Embassy of Slovakia in Azerbaijan on Thursday co-organized an international seminar entitled “Visegrad Group and Azerbaijan”, News.Az reports.

Delivering a speech at the seminar, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the AIR Center, said Azerbaijan maintains strategic partnership relations with all Visegrad Group countries.

Shafiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan's cooperation with Poland, Slovakia and Hungary is based on shared history and common interests.

Slovak Ambassador to Azerbaijan Milan Lajčiak in his speech said the countries that gained independence after the USSR collapse faced common challenges and problems, which were mainly related to the transition to the market economy and security issues.

Talking about long-term risks, the ambassador noted that Slovakia is becoming one of the most vulnerable countries in the European Union.

Ambassador Lajčiak also touched upon economic relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia.

The seminar then featured a panel session, entitled “Visegrad Group and Azerbaijan against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war: Energy crisis problems and their solution”, with the participation of Sándor Seremet, Associate Research Fellow at the Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Ali Shahbazov, Head of SOCAR Foreign Relations Department.

The seminar participants discussed the global energy crisis and ways to tackle it amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, as well as the future technological transformation for Azerbaijan and Visegrad Group countries.

News.Az