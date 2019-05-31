Baku hosts workshop on role of diplomatic missions in combating human trafficking

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 31 May 2019, IOM Mission to Azerbaijan organized EU-funded workshop on the role of diplomatic missions in combating human trafficking in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The event was held within the framework of the project Enhancement of National Capacities to Combat Human Trafficking in Azerbaijan (ENCT) funded by the European Union and co-funded by IOM Development Fund.

The workshop provided national and international participants, relevant officials from diplomatic representations, including embassies of EU Member States, as well as Embassies of Moldova, Georgia, Turkey and Ukraine in Baku, international organizations and relevant state bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan active in the field with the opportunity to exchange experiences, approaches and skills on combating human trafficking at both local and international levels.

Opening speeches were provided by Mr. Kestutis Jankauskas, the Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan, Ambassador, Mr. Heydar Heydarov, the Chief of the Main Department on Combating Human Trafficking of Ministry of Internal Affairs, Mr. Faig Baghirov, the Head of Consular Department, Ambassador and Mr. Vladimir Gjorgjiev, the Chief of IOM Mission to Azerbaijan.

Heydar Heydarov in his speech touched upon measures taken within the Government of Azerbaijan – Ministry of Internal Affairs to combat human trafficking and provided the recent statistics on human trafficking cases. Mr. Heydarov noted that during past last 5 years in Azerbaijan the operation of the international criminal network was prevented, 2 organized groups and 58 criminal groups were neutralized. 312 out of 356 victims of human traffickers were placed in a safe shelter, and each of them received one-time allowance, and 280 victims received aid from the Aid Foundation.

Topics discussed at the workshop included challenges and best practices in coordination among relevant state agencies on exchange of information on Trafficking in Human Beings (THB); Awareness raising on THB in diplomatic representations in Azerbaijan; The role of Embassies in providing first-hand assistance to Victims of Trafficking in the country of destination, and current consular assistance and support in the field of THB.

The workshop also covered such topics as information exchange and assistance provision to victims of trafficking, the diplomatic missions’ expertise in this regard, the paramount importance of effective communication and teamwork between the states, initiatives taken in ensuring effective implementation of 4Ps (prevention, protection, prosecution and partnership) in the field.

It should be mentioned that the overall objective of the ENCT project is to strengthen the capacity of the government of Azerbaijan in effectively countering the human trafficking and protecting victims of trafficking.

