Baku Initiative Group aims to combat New Caledonia's information blockade

The Baku Initiative Group will organize a hybrid press conference to provide insights into the events unfolding in New Caledonia, as conveyed by local officials, News.Az reports.

A group of journalists from various African nations, prominent bloggers, civil society activists, and local journalists from New Caledonia will convene roundtable discussions and a press conference on June 13. The theme of the event is "Decolonization, International Diplomacy, and the Role of Communication in the Modern World."The conference, anticipated to draw over 20 representatives from foreign media outlets, will be conducted in a hybrid format. Scheduled for June 13 at 16:00 Baku time (GMT +4), it seeks to shed light on the situation in New Caledonia and address broader issues of global significance.The Baku Initiative Group was created on July 6, 2023, in Baku by participants in the conference “Complete Elimination of Colonialism” within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordination Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, chaired by the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az