Baku Initiative Group expresses deep concern over France’s occupation of Mayotte island

The Baku Initiative Group sent an official letter to the United Nations Secretary-General, the Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, the Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation, President of the European Commission, the Arab League Secretary-General and the African Union Commission Chairperson.

The letter was sent based on the outcomes of the international conference on the “Illegal French Occupation of Mayotte Island of the Union of Comoros,” held in Baku on September 3, 2024, News.Az reports.The letter expressed deep concern over France's illegal occupation of the island of Mayotte, which belongs to the Union of Comoros, describing it as a violation of international law.The letter mentions that France, by misusing its permanent membership in the UN Security Council, obstructs initiatives aimed at eliminating this violation of international law. France also ignores relevant resolutions adopted by international organizations such as the UN General Assembly, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the League of Arab States and the African Union.The final declaration, as one of the principal outcomes of the international conference on "Illegal French Occupation of Mayotte Island of the Union of Comoros,” presented to the United Nations Secretary-General, the Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, the Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the European Commission president, the Arab League Secretary-General and the African Union Commission Chairperson.Additionally, the brochure entitled “Illegal French Occupation of Mayotte Island of the Union of Comoros,” published by the Baku Initiative Group was also presented to the leaders of the above-mentioned organizations.Simultaneously, in its letter, the Baku Initiative Group urged for holding an international conference regarding the occupation of the island of Mayotte and facilitating the establishment of appropriate working groups within these institutions aimed at ending the occupation and protecting international law.The Baku Initiative Group expressed confidence that this issue would be resolved soon in line with the international law within the framework of close cooperation with the international community.

News.Az