Baku Initiative Group highlights severe consequences of French occupation of Martinique

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has released a detailed infographic illustrating the severe and lasting consequences of France’s ongoing occupation of Martinique.

Shared on the Group’s social media platforms, the infographic compares the island’s socioeconomic and crime statistics from 1940 to 2024, revealing the detrimental effects of colonial rule, News.Az reports.The data indicates that inflation on the island has risen from 0.5% in 1940 to 2% in 2024, while the unemployment rate has nearly doubled, soaring from 10.5% to an alarming 19.2%. Furthermore, the average monthly income has fallen significantly, from the equivalent of €2,070 in 1940 to just €1,200 today, illustrating a stark decline in living standards for Martinique’s residents.Crime rates have also escalated dramatically during this period. Violent robbery cases per 100,000 inhabitants have surged by an astounding 1,750%, increasing from 20 cases in 1940 to 370 in 2024. Armed robbery cases have risen by 1,500%, and burglaries have jumped by 1,160%. The increase in sexual assault cases is particularly striking, with a 1,600% rise from 10 cases in 1940 to 170 today. Additionally, the murder rate has surged by 1,300%, climbing from 2 to 28 cases per 100,000 people, reflecting a significant deterioration in public safety.The Baku Initiative Group, based in Azerbaijan’s capital, is a prominent diplomatic and advocacy organization dedicated to advancing the rights of colonized peoples. Its mission focuses on fostering global dialogue, promoting self-determination, and raising awareness about human rights violations faced by populations under colonial or neo-colonial rule.In addition to highlighting the negative impacts of colonialism, BIG organizes conferences and forums that provide platforms for colonized peoples to discuss their struggles and advocate for autonomy. The organization is committed to the complete eradication of colonialism, seeking independence and sovereignty for all peoples under foreign rule, particularly in regions of Africa and beyond that continue to endure exploitation and suppression.The latest report on Martinique emphasizes the urgent need for international attention and action to address the ongoing consequences of colonialism. BIG calls for a renewed commitment to human rights, self-determination, and global justice.

