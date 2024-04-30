Baku Initiative Group organizes conference on decolonization in Vienna - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A conference entitled “The Path to decolonization: Consequences of assimilation and its implications for the realization of human rights” organized by the Baku Initiative Group has kicked off at the United Nations Office in Vienna, Switzerland, News.Az reports.

The Vienna Conference will feature discussions on elimination of inequalities within and between the countries, as well as sustainable development issues.

The conference brought together diplomats from 25 countries accredited to the UN office in Vienna, about 20 ambassadors, representatives from 20 countries, including the leaders of the national movements of the overseas territories, which continue to be under the colonial rule of France - New Caledonia, French Polynesia, French Guiana, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Wallis and Futuna, Corsica, the Union of the Comoros, Haiti - supporters of independence from these countries, independent experts, representatives of think tanks, as well as local and foreign journalists.

The main idea of the event is to criticize the policy of the purposeful cultural assimilation of the colonial country and get rid of it as much as possible.

The political party Tāvini Huiraʻatira in French Polynesia and the Baku Initiative Group will sign a memorandum of understanding aimed at exploring the prospects for the development of relations and expansion of cooperation.

The participants will also address an open letter to the international organizations.

News.Az