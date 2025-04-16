Baku Initiative Group organizes international conference at UN headquarters

Addressing the event, Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group, emphasized their unwavering support for national and independence movements, adding that Azerbaijan's successful leadership of the Non-Aligned Movement, along with the BIG's activities, have initiated the second wave of decolonization, which is expected to yield positive outcomes, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Organized as part of the fourth session of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent, the event was attended by politicians and activists from Guadeloupe, Martinique, Kanaky (New Caledonia), Sint Maarten, Réunion, Bonaire, Aruba, Mā'ohi Nui (French Polynesia), and French Guiana — which are under the colonial rule of France and the Netherlands — along with representatives of a number of permanent missions to the UN, NGOs with ECOSOC status, and international experts.

The conference included sessions on the themes “Public Memory, Erasure and Resistance of Indigenous Peoples of African Descent” and “Geopolitical Dynamics of Decolonization in Colonial Territories.”

Executive Director Abbasov also announced that the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) launched a petition on its website themed "Recognize Historical Colonial Oppression and Provide Adequate Reparations," stating that the petition urges international recognition of the material and moral damages suffered by people under colonial oppression.

Following the event, the participants approved several documents. The documents stated that countries such as France and the Netherlands still have not abandoned their colonial policies. Additionally, the resolution adopted by the French National Assembly on March 28 targeting the Baku Initiative Group was firmly condemned.