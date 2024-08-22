Baku Initiative Group pledges continued support for colonized regions’ struggle for independence

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) remains committed to supporting the just struggle of colonized regions for their independence, the BIG Executive Director, Abbas Abbasov, said on Thursday.

He made the remarks during an international conference themed “Bonaire’s pathway from Baku through UN General Assembly to self-determination” in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.“We have made notable progress in raising global awareness about the consequences of France's colonial policies in regions such as New Caledonia, French Polynesia, Martinique, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Wallis and Futuna, Mayotte, and Corsica,” Abbasov stated.He highlighted that the BIG has consistently brought the issues faced by these colonial territories to the forefront of international attention through its extensive and impactful work.“Our advocacy extends through major international platforms, including the UN Human Rights Council and the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAM PN), where we actively represent our cause. The fundamental right to self-determination is central to our mission,” the executive director added.The conference is focused on the Island of Bonaire, suffering from the Dutch colonial oppression. Its main goal is to enlist the support of the international community regarding the draft resolution to be submitted to the UN General Assembly by a group of countries, seeking the island's inclusion on the list of non-self-governing territories.The conference brought together members of the diverse group of countries fighting for freedom and against colonialism, including Bonaire, Belize, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Saint Lucia, and other countries, as well as the UN and other international organizations’ officials, heads of the non-governmental organizations (NGO), experts and researchers.

News.Az