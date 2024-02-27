+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has announced its commitment to support New Caledonia in the UN International Court of Justice, as revealed in a communiqué issued following the " Decolonization: Awakening of the Renaissance " conference held in Istanbul.

The BIG, established as an international NGO in 2023, aims to advocate against colonialism and neo-colonialism, with a primary focus on supporting decolonization efforts worldwide, News.Az reports citing Caliber.az.

The Baku Initiative Group's communique from the Istanbul conference underscores its dedication to fighting against colonialism and supporting territories like New Caledonia in their quest for self-determination. By denouncing French colonial practices and advocating for the rights of affected peoples, BIG continues to play a pivotal role in advancing the cause of decolonization on the global stage.

At the recent conference organized by BIG, discussions centered around decolonization efforts, highlighting New Caledonia's political struggles and the need for international support.

The decision to support New Caledonia at the International Court of Justice reflects BIG's ongoing commitment to advancing the cause of decolonization and supporting territories seeking self-determination.

The communiqué reaffirms BIG's dedication to advocating for New Caledonia's interests during this critical phase of its political history and signals the organization's intention to actively engage in regional and international forums to champion decolonization efforts.

Through its involvement at the International Court of Justice and other international platforms, BIG aims to provide New Caledonia with legal and diplomatic support in its quest for sovereignty and self-governance.

The Baku Initiative Group's decision to support New Caledonia at the International Court of Justice underscores its unwavering commitment to the principles of decolonization and self-determination. By leveraging its international platform, BIG seeks to amplify the voices of territories like New Caledonia and advance their aspirations for autonomy and independence.

News.Az