Baku Initiative Group urges France to ensure freedom for Kanak people

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) on Thursday urged French authorities to put an end to their neo-colonial policy and ensure the freedom of the Kanak people.

Speaking during a hybrid roundtable discussion "Decolonization, International Diplomacy, and the Role of Communication in the Modern World," BIG Executive Director Abbas Abbasov noted that the French government’s recent violation of basic human rights in New Caledonia is further evidence that Paris lacks the political will to implement UN General Assembly resolutions on the decolonization of foreign countries, News.Az reports.“The right to self-determination is fundamental,” said Abbasov, affirming BIG’s support for those who strive for a better and more dignified future for their people.“BIG will continue to support the struggle of the Kanak people for their independence. We express our full solidarity with the Kanak people and support their just struggle against the expansion of the electorate, and also demand the cancellation of the amendments proposed by the French authorities,” he added.

