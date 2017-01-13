Baku issues statement on so-called 'NKR' participation in KVN

+ ↺ − 16 px

Official Baku has issued a statement on participation of the so-called 'Nagorno-Karabakh Republic' in KVN.

“We are expressing regret and dissatisfaction over the invitation of “С хлебом и солью” and “DeleYaman” teams acting on behalf of so-called regime created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia to the 28th International Festival of KVN which will be held on January 10-23, 2017 in Sochi, by the Club of the Funny and Inventive (KVN) International Union and Television Creative Association AMIK”, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Jan.13, APA reports.

