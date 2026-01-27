Baku marks Holocaust Remembrance Day with special event

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku hosted a commemorative event titled “Holocaust through the eyes of contemporaries” on January 27 to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, bringing together diplomats, religious leaders, and public figures to honor the victims and promote tolerance.

The event was jointly organized by the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, the Embassy of Israel in Azerbaijan, and the House of Tolerance, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The event commenced with performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, followed by a minute of silence in honor of the Holocaust victims.

In his opening remarks, BIMC Advisor, Professor Aytan Gahraman, said the event aims to remind the historical essence of the Holocaust tragedy, elaborate views on this human crime, draw attention to extremely dangerous tendencies such as genocide, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, hate speech and xenophobia, as well as highlight the significance of upholding the values of tolerance, multiculturalism and coexistence.

During the event, moderated by Rashad Ilyasov, Head of the Analytical Department of the BIMC, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz mentioned that the Holocaust, along with being one of the most horrible tragedies of the 20th century, is also a lesson the humanity should learn from.

Other speakers at the event included Igor Garafulich, Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani MPS Fazil Mustafa and Anatoly Rafailov, Milikh Yevdayev, Chairman of the Religious Community of Mountain Jews in Baku, Fuad Nurullayev, Deputy Chairman of the Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, Agil Shirinov, Rector of the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology, Vladimir Fekete, Ordinary of the Apostolic Prefecture of the Roman Catholic Church in Azerbaijan, and Alexander Sharovsky, Head of the European Jewish Community in Baku.

The speakers emphasized that this tragedy demonstrates the disastrous consequences of religious, ethnic and racial hatred. In this regard, it was noted that religious leaders have a special role to play in promoting dialogue, mutual understanding and peace in society.

The speakers also hailed the multicultural and tolerant environment in Azerbaijan, noting that for centuries, representatives of various faiths and nationalities have lived here in an atmosphere of peace and mutual trust.

On November 1, 2005, the UN General Assembly adopted resolution 60/7 to designate January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

News.Az