Baku Metro to resume operation

Baku Metro will resume work from May 9, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers announced Friday.

As part of the phased mitigation of the special quarantine regime introduced in Azerbaijan due to the coronavirus pandemic and taking into account the current sanitary and epidemiological situation, it was decided to resume the Baku Metro from 06:00 on May 9, 2020, the headquarters noted.

During the pandemic, the Baku Metro should carry out activities in accordance with the requirements and rules of the Operational Headquarters, as well as the “Guidelines for the Prevention of Coronavirus Infection in Public Transport”.

At the same time, entrance to the subway should be allowed only to people who leave the house, having received SMS permission, have passed registration on the icaze.e-gov.az portal, and have an official identity card or permission from the place of work.

Wearing masks and maintaining the social distance between passengers on trains, as well as in the subway, is mandatory.

