Azerbaijan has officially notified Russia of terminating the activities of the federal agency Rossotrudnichestvo on its territory, according to sources, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Azerbaijan continues its consistent course to protect its national interests and demonstrates that it will not tolerate external interference in its internal affairs, regardless of its origin.

This is also evidenced by the fact that a similar decision was previously made regarding the American agency USAID, even before President Trump's inauguration and his subsequent decision to liquidate the agency.

"Our country has become a donor itself and does not need help from outside, especially when such assistance is based on non-transparent schemes, and the structure of organizations is clearly intelligence-oriented," the sources note.

News.Az