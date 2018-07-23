Baku responds to statements made by Armenia Defense Minister David Tonoyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmat Hajiyev, Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry has responded to the statements made by Armenia Defense Minister David Tonoyan in his interview with EADaily.

"Illustrative comments by Armenian Defence Minister reminds Tamada Tales in traditional Armenian wedding party. As English proverb says 'Empty vessels make the most noise'. Those who confuse accustomed table-top staff exercises with operational realities on the ground," Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page.

