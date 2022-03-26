Baku responds to US State Department official

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States, as the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group has not taken any effective steps to end the military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, which has lasted nearly for 30 years, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement came after the remarks about Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region made on Friday by Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the U.S. Department of State Jalina Porter.

The ministry emphasized that Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity on the basis of international law and ensured the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on its own.

“Currently, the administrative territorial unit called "Nagorno-Karabakh" does not exist, but there are Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, which are part of Azerbaijan,” the statement said.

News.Az