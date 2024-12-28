Baku says Azerbaijan-initiated agenda for normalizing ties with Armenia continuously advanced in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Throughout 2024, the agenda put forward by Azerbaijan for the normalization of relations with Armenia based on mutual recognition of and respect for each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and state borders has been continuously advanced.

This is reflected in a press release issued by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry to summarize the results of 2024, News.Az reports.“Consistent, systematic, and decisive foreign policy activity has been carried out to prevent smear campaigns against our country by Armenia and its supporters, explain the steps taken to neutralize threats to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country to the international community, and prevent attempts to question and limit these steps,” the press release read.The ministry stated that the normalization agenda put forward by Azerbaijan throughout the year was consistently and decisively advanced through direct bilateral negotiations in line with the country’s interests.The ministry also pointed out that as a result of bilateral negotiations between the parties, significant progress has been made regarding the text of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.“Consequently, the number of remaining issues in the text of the agreement has been significantly reduced. During the year, positive outcomes were achieved in the field of border delimitation and demarcation. During the year, positive outcomes were achieved in the field of border delimitation and demarcation. According to the agreement reached by the border delimitation commissions of Azerbaijan and Armenia, the return of the Azerbaijani villages of Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Eskipara, Xeyrimli and Gizilhajili, which were under the occupation of Armenia, to the sovereign control of Azerbaijan, delimitation, and demarcation of up to 13 km of the state border was ensured,” it said.“The aforementioned agreement was significant as the first result of establishing the return of territories occupied by Armenia through bilateral negotiations and the delimitation and demarcation of a part of the state border between the two countries. Furthermore, another significant step forward in the delimitation of the border was the agreement on the regulations of the relevant commissions of both sides, which is of great importance in terms of regulating the joint work of the commissions at the next stage and moving the process forward,” the ministry added.

News.Az