Baku says Azerbaijani drills in line with Vienna document

"The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is now remembering Armenia's obligations under the Helsinki Final Act and the Vienna Declaration on the Establishment of Confidence Building Measures."

"In violation of the commitments undertaken within the framework of the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act and other OSCE documents, Armenia occupied Azerbaijani territories using force against Azerbaijan. Presence of Armenian troops in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan continues to be a serious threat to regional peace and security," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said.

He said that in violation of the obligations undertaken within the framework of the Vienna document, Armenia does not give any information about the Armenian forces stationed in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the number of military hardware and the dislocation places, as well as the military exercises held in the occupied territories. These forces are concealed from relevant inspections by the Vienna Document.

"After the Paris meeting of the heads of states in November 2014, Armenia's military exercise involving 40,000 personnel, thousands of military hardware in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, and the attack of Armenian armed helicopters at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are a clear example of Armenia's hipocricy and gross violation of its commitments," he said.

According to the spokesman, the exercises currently underway by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan comply with the provisions of chapter V of the OSCE Vienna 2011 document.

