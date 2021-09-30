Baku says it does not observe constructive steps by Yerevan

Baku says it does not observe constructive steps by Yerevan

Despite its constructive approach, full compliance with the trilateral statement of 10 November 2020 and unilateral positive steps, Azerbaijan does not observe constructive steps by Armenia in some points, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Bayramov made the remarks Thursday at a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart Jakub Kulhanek in Baku, News.Az reports.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan has been implementing the points of the trilateral statement for more than 10 months.

“The provisions of the statements have been implemented, but there are still unresolved issues in some points,” he added.

Bayramov said that Armenia’s refusal to give the maps of minefields during eight months is one of the most important points, after which the Armenian side handed over few maps of very low quality.

“The fact that this process has not been completed in violation of the trilateral statement is still a big obstacle,” Bayramov added. “The fact that Armenia does not give the maps of minefields to Azerbaijan slows down the restoration of these territories.”

