Baku says new perspectives open up for normalization with Yerevan

New perspectives have opened up for the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders, said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat made the remarks while speaking at the Caspian Connectivity Conference organized by the Caspian Policy Center on Tuesday in London, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The top diplomat stated that Azerbaijan is determined to continue on the path of development that contributes to building a safer and more prosperous future for the region and is interested in cooperation with investors in the region and beyond.

The minister invited all partners to support Azerbaijan's post-conflict reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts.


