Baku says peace talks with Yerevan will resume next month

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has announced that Baku and Yerevan are set to resume talks on a peace treaty next month.

Speaking to TASS on the sidelines of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-29) in Baku, Hajiyev explained that Azerbaijan's focus remains on COP-29 until the end of November, News.Az reports."Starting in December, a new phase will begin, with renewed negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the peace treaty," he said.Hajiyev noted that certain issues remain unresolved in the text of the proposed treaty. "Discussions and negotiations are continuing at the expert level," he added, explaining that delays in progress were due to the Armenian side’s delayed response to Azerbaijan's proposals regarding the treaty.He emphasized that the process had been delayed but assured that significant progress would resume in December.

