Baku says restoration of liberated Azerbaijani territories is ‘top priority’

The restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories is the number one priority, the country’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said Thursday at a joint press conference with his counterpart from Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turkovic, News.Az reports.

Minister Bayramov said Bosnia and Herzegovina also expressed its readiness to join the ongoing restoration projects in Karabakh.

He underlined that the two countries are also interested cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

News.Az