Baku says UN Population Fund’s statement on legitimate protests of Azerbaijanis ‘unacceptable’

The statement of the United Nations Population Fund dated January 24 regarding the situation around the Lachin road is biased, does not reflect the truth and contradicts the organization’s mandate, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The ministry stressed that such a statement by the UN Population Fund is surprising and regrettable.

“The UN Population Fund has not commented on the plight of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijani families, who have been displaced from their homes for 30 years as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, lived for years in tent cities, abandoned train cars, deprived of education, health care and all other rights,” said the ministry, stressing that the latest statement of the organization is unacceptable.

“Peaceful protests on the Lachin road, which is the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, with the demand to prevent the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan’s natural resources, the transportation of these resources from Azerbaijan to Armenia and the misuse of the Lachin road are the legitimate right of the Azerbaijani people,” the ministry added.

News.Az