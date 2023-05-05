Baku sets up a polling station at Turkish Embassy amid elections in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

A polling station has been set up at the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan in connection with the presidential and parliamentary elections in this country opened for voting at 9:00 (GMT +4) today, News.az reports.

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Jahit Bagchi voted first.

According to the Embassy, all preparations for the Turkish citizens permanently or temporarily residing in Azerbaijan to vote have been completed.

In order for Turkish citizens are able to vote, 9 ballot boxes will be installed in Baku on May 5, 6, 7, 3 - in Ganja, 3 - in Nakhchivan, in total 15 ballot boxes. Voting will last from 9:00 to 21:00 (GMT +4).

In accordance with the earlier decision of the Central Election Commission, 156 polling stations were opened in 75 countries. They are located at Turkish diplomatic missions. At border points, land checkpoints, airports and sea harbors of the country, 4,600 points have been set up for voters.

Presidential elections are scheduled to take place in Türkiye on 14 May 2023, alongside parliamentary elections. Voters will elect a president for a term of five years. Early elections in the country were postponed due to the deadly earthquake. It is estimated that about 65 million voters will cast their votes in the elections (over 60 million in the country, and some 3.6 million abroad).

News.Az