Baku summons Russian envoy, lodges protest over unfriendly actions

Russian Ambassador to Baku Mikhail Yevdokimov was summoned to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

During the meeting with Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Azimov, Ambassador Evdokimov was presented with a formal protest concerning unfriendly actions and measures taken by the Russian side, News.Az reports, citing the ministry.

These actions were described as damaging to the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.

Deep concern was once again expressed regarding the deaths of two Azerbaijani nationals and the serious injuries sustained by other compatriots as a result of unlawful actions by Russian law enforcement during raids conducted on June 27 in Yekaterinburg.

It was noted that the bodies of the deceased bore signs of severe violence, and the explanations provided by the Russian side contradict the findings of the forensic medical examination.

It was emphasised that Russian media outlets have displayed indications of ethnic intolerance, and the use of terms such as “ethnic criminal group” in reference to Azerbaijanis is wholly unacceptable.

The Azerbaijani side reiterated its expectation that Russia will conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the violations committed by its law enforcement agencies and hold those responsible to account.

It was also stressed that presenting Azerbaijan’s position on this matter as interference in Russia’s internal affairs is unjustified.

News.Az