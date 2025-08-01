Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway assessed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leadership of JSC Georgian Railway visited the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway to assess its current status.

According to Georgia’s Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, Director General and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Georgian Railways Lasha Abashidze viewed the work being carried out on the Georgian section of the railway line and inquired about the existing infrastructure, News.Az reports citing local media.

At the Akhalkalaki station, the Director General also inspected a train that departed from China and set to travel to Europe via Türkiye.

It was noted that trains operate in a test mode on BTK. The full commissioning of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars line is poised to significantly increase freight transportation.

