Baku to host 11th European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 11th European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics will be held in Baku on May 24-26.

The three-day championships will bring together gymnasts from 22 countries.

Aerobic Gymnastics is a non-Olympic discipline which requires a serious physical preparation. This sport involves performances of both men and women individually, in mixed pairs, trios (male/female/mixed composition) and in a group of five people (male/female /mixed composition).

News.Az

News.Az