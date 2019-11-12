Yandex metrika counter

Baku to host 2-nd Summit of World Religious Leaders

  • Politics
  • Share
Baku to host 2-nd Summit of World Religious Leaders

The 2nd Baku Summit of World Religious Leaders will be held Nov. 14-15 this year, Trend reports referring to the Caucasus Muslims Office Nov. 12.

The summit will bring together political, public, scientific and religious figures of various countries and representatives of international organizations.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      