Baku to host ADEX 2018 defense exhibition in September

Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX 2018 will be held in Baku on Sept. 25-27, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry said in a statement Aug. 16.

In this regard, the preparatory work for the exhibition continues.

The exhibition, which is being held for the third time, is one of the largest events organized to demonstrate weapons and military equipment.

The traditional visit to the exhibition by the President, Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev always emphasizes the importance of the event.

More than 200 companies from developed countries are expected to participate in the upcoming exhibition. Azerbaijan, Turkey, France, Russia, Israel, Belarus, Pakistan, Serbia, Ukraine and other countries will be represented at the exhibition with national stands.

Leading companies representing the defense industries of Bulgaria, China, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands and other participating countries will also take part in the exhibition.

The exhibition will be hosted in three pavilions inside the Baku Expo Center and outdoors.

The pavilion of the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan will be situated in the third hall of the Expo Center.

ADEX 2018 will be an ideal platform for demonstrating the latest models of weaponry and signing new agreements on international military-technical cooperation.

Media coverage of the exhibition is provided by more than 60 local and international leading media and news agencies, websites and magazines.

The exhibition, held at the initiative and with the organizational assistance of the Ministry of Defense Industry, is supported by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The Caspian Event Organizers (CEO) is the organizer of the exhibition.

