Baku to host Azerbaijan-Pakistan Turkey exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijan-Pakistan-Turkey exhibition is due to take place in Baku on April 11-13.

All Pakistan Industrialists and Businessmen Association President Anees Iqbal revealed that a triangular country exhibition would be organised in Baku, Azerbaijan from April 11-13, where Pakistan and Turkey will showcase their exportable surplus, Pakistan-based SUCH TV reports.

During his visit to the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), he said that management of the exhibition has decided to grant 20 percent subsidy to exhibitors who would reserve stalls at the exhibition through the FCCI.

Iqbal said that manufacturers of pharmaceuticals, medicines, cosmetics, surgical and dental instruments, textile, leather, sports, and furniture, food and agriculture items have been invited to showcase their products.

He said that the last date for registration to participate in the exhibition is February 15.

News.Az

News.Az