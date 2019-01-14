Baku to host Fifth Ministerial Meeting of Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council on February 20

The Fifth Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council will take place in Baku on February 20, spokeswoman of Azerbaijan`s Energy Ministry Zamina Aliyeva told AzerTag.

The meeting will be attended by representatives from the Southern Gas Corridor member-states and other countries, shareholders of the project and delegates of international financial institutions.

The First Ministerial Meeting of the SGC Advisory Council was held on February 12, 2015, the second meeting on February 29, 2016, the third meeting on February 23, 2017 and the fourth meeting on February 15, 2018.

