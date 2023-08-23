Baku to host international conference dedicated to heritage and culture of Jews

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC) will host a two-day international conference from August 30 to 31 titled “The Heritage and Culture of the Jews in the North and East Caucasus”, a joint project by the International Charity Foundation of Mountain Jews (STMEGI) and Dahan Center, operating under Bar-Ilan University, News.Az reports.

The conference will bring together over 60 researchers from Azerbaijan, Israel, Russia, the US, France and other countries. The speakers include Director of the Dahan Center Shimon Ohayon, rector of Azerbaijan’s University of Languages Kamal Abdulla, Executive Director of Baku International Multiculturalism Center Ravan Hasanov, rector of Ashkelon Academic College Shimon Sharvit, rector of Azerbaijan’s Institute of Theology Agil Shirinov and dean of the faculty of education of Bar-Ilan University Zehavit Gross. The conference will also hear report by professor of Bar-Ilan University Dan Shapira.

The conference will see discussions on a number of topics, including “Customs and Traditions”, “Multiculturalism in Azerbaijan and Jewish Community”, “National and Ethnic Identities”, “Israel-Azerbaijan relations” and etc.

The conference will also include a gala event featuring Azerbaijani folk music and dances.

News.Az