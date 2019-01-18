Baku to host Italian-Azerbaijan International Film Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, film production company Imago Group, United Cultures, and Sandro Teti Editore will organize the first Italian-Azerbaijani International Film Festival aimed to promote the past, present, and future of cinema in Italy and Azerbaijan, according to AzerTag.

The Festival is supported by the Embassy of the Italian Republic, Nizami Cinema Center and The Landmark. Scientific partners are Ca’Foscari University in Venice, Azerbaijan University of Culture and Arts, Azerbaijan University of Languages, Sapienza University in Rome.

By showcasing the film industries of both countries, in their similarities and their differences, this festival will help bring them to the forefront of international film discourse and stimulate international market presence.

The Festival will be held in Baku from January 25-30 and screen a selection of contemporary films on multiple projections. 15 selected films by Azerbaijani and Italian juries will be screened during the festival. Winners of presented nominations will be awarded specially prepared “Zoroaster award”.

The actor and director Remo Girone, well-known throughout the former Soviet-bloc region for his portrayal of Tano Cariddi in the serial “La Piovra”, will preside over the Prize, while Italian screenwriter and director Claudio Rossi Massimi will be the art director of the festival. Actors and directors from all over the world will be featured prominently in this event. The program will be enriched by workshops, debates, networking events and commercial exchanges between the film industries of the two countries.

