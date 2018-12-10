Baku to host joint trade exhibition of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

A join trade exhibition of Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey will be held in Baku in April next year, the Pakistani-based The Nation newspaper reported.

The exhibition will include pharmacological, medicine, cosmetics, surgical instruments, cutlery, electrical appliances, textile, leather, sports and sportswear, furniture, home-made crafts, crafts, food and accessories.

According to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, fee for participation in the exhibition have been set up to Rs. 80,000, and direct companies have been directed to submit applications by December 17.

The exposure of multiple Pakistani companies is expected in exhibition.

