Baku to host Meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue will begin its work in Baku on Nov. 5, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, within the framework of the working groups, the delegations will consider the current state of bilateral military relations and discuss the main areas of activities for the accomplishment of upcoming tasks.

The co-chairman of the meeting from the Azerbaijani side is Deputy Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev, and from the Turkish side – the Second Chief of the General Staff, Corps General Metin Gürak.

Discussions within the framework of the military dialogue will end on Nov. 7.

News.Az

News.Az