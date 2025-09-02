Baku to host OIC cultural festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

The “OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025,” co-organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, is scheduled for October 6–12.

The event, organized by the OIC in various member countries since 2019, aims to deepen cooperation in the fields of culture and creative industries, while fostering mutual understanding and friendly relations among nations, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture.

The festival, which Azerbaijan will host for the first time, will once again highlight the country’s growing role on the international cultural stage and its contribution to promoting traditions of multiculturalism, dialogue, and cooperation in the region.

One of the core focuses of the festival will be the advancement of intercultural dialogue and the promotion of Islamic values such as tolerance, peace, and respect for diversity.

The festival is set to bring together more than 300 guests from over 50 countries, including government officials, representatives of international organizations, renowned scientific and cultural figures, as well as experts in the creative industries, totally over 5,000 participants.

The festival will feature a high-level meeting of the ministers of culture of the OIC member states, the "Cultural and Creative Industries Forum" (MYFORUM), "Creative Village": Cultural and Creative Industries Exhibition (MYEXPO), the "Baku Cinema Breeze - 2025" international cinema program, "Eastern Fashion Show" - presentations by young and famous designers from the OIC countries, an international summit on gaming technologies (G-HUB), as well as various cultural projects in the fields of theatre, music, dance and animation.

News.Az