Baku to host Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in 2021

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has announced new dates for the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup competitions, according to the official website of FIG.

The four Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cups planned for 2020 have been rescheduled for 2021. Among them, the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, which will be held in May 2021, May 7-9.

It should be noted that the Cup was to be held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 24-26 of the current year.

The 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships, which was to be held in Baku on May 14-16, 2020, and the 9th World Competitions among age groups on aerobic gymnastics, which were to be held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 8-10, 2020, were also postponed.

