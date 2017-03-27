Baku to host Third Japanese Culture Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku will host the Third Japanese Culture Festival.

Report informs that the event will be held at the Baku State University on April 22.

Japanese dances, films will be shown, a musical competition of Japanese songs will be held as a part of the festival, theatricalised fairytale “Tiq-Tiq Hanim” will be demonstrated in Japanese language.

In addition, during the festival, master classes will be held on origami (paper folding), ikebana (flower arrangement) and other Japanese fine arts.

