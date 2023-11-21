Baku urges Yerevan to avoid new unnecessary delays in peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called on Armenia for the resumption of the negotiations to conclude a peace treaty.

“It took Armenia almost two and a half months to respond to Azerbaijan’s proposals on the draft peace agreement, which has seriously delayed the process,” the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The ministry stated that this stagnation in the peace negotiations does not contribute to stability and prosperity in the region.

The ministry also reiterated that Azerbaijan stands prepared for direct negotiations with Armenia on a bilateral basis to finalize the peace agreement as soon as possible. “We believe it is up to the two countries to decide together the future of their relations.”

“Responsibility for the continuation of the peace process, including the selection of a mutually acceptable venue, or a decision to meet at the state border, belongs to the two countries,” said the ministry.

“We encourage the Armenian side to avoid new unnecessary delays and hope it will positively respond to this call, so the negotiations will be resumed soon,” the ministry added.

News.Az