Ballistic missiles to Russia: US, Europe sanction Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States, Britain, France and Germany said on Tuesday that Iran had transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine and that fresh sanctions would swiftly follow as a result.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement during a visit to London at a press conference with his British counterpart, David Lammy."Russia has now received shipments of these ballistic missiles and will likely use them within weeks in Ukraine, against Ukrainians," Blinken said. "The supply of Iranian missiles enables Russia to use more of its arsenal for targets that are further from the front line."Blinken and Lammy are set to travel on to Kyiv on Wednesday.The governments of France, Britain and Germany issued a joint statement condemning the alleged transfer of missiles, calling it "an escalation by both Iran and Russia," and "a direct threat to European security."Aviation sector targeted in new sanctionsThey said they had made it clear during repeated warnings in recent weeks that "new and significant measures against Iran" would follow if the deliveries took place."We will be taking immediate steps to cancel bilateral air services with Iran. In addition, we will pursue the designations of significant entities and individuals involved with Iran's ballistic missile program and the transfer of ballistic missiles and other weapons to Russia. We will also work towards imposing sanctions on Iran Air," the governments said.Blinken had also outlined similar plans on the part of the US, again with a focus on Iran Air and aviation.An updated sanctions list on the US Treasury Department website details new sanctions imposed on 10 Iranian nationals and five Iranian companies in the transportation and propulsion industries with alleged links to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and to Russia.Several Russian organizations were also sanctioned for "their intent to use [Iranian] weapons systems" against Ukraine, as well as five Russian vessels involved in transporting military supplies from Iran to Russia.Washington also sanctioned Iranian airline Iran Air "for operating or having operated in the transportation sector of the Russian Federation economy," the Treasury Department said in a statement.The UK said it is terminating "all direct air services between the UK and Iran."The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, also pledged a "strong response" and said a proposed set of measures had been forwarded to member states. Sanctions at the EU level require the green light from all 27 members and can take longer to approve.But EU members are also at liberty to pursue most foreign policy matters independently, including bilateral sanctions, hence France and Germany's announcement on Tuesday along with the UK.

News.Az