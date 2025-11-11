Bangladesh extends army's magistracy power to February next year

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Bangladeshi interim government has once again extended the magistracy power given to commissioned army officers for another about four months, News.az reports citing BBC.

An official notification published by the Ministry of Public Administration on Tuesday said the jurisdiction for exercising magistracy power will encompass all of Bangladesh with effect from Wednesday, stating officers on deputation to the Bangladesh Coast Guard and Border Guard Bangladesh will also be able to exercise magistracy power.

An officer with magistracy power can arrest and send an individual to jail to help maintain law and order. In self-defense, the officer can open fire.

On Aug. 5, 2024, the then Sheikh Hasina government was toppled. Three days later, an interim government was formed under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus. Despite the formation of the interim government, army personnel remain deployed across the country to firmly tackle the anarchic situation.

Bangladesh's Election Commission had earlier announced it would deploy up to 100,000 army personnel to provide security for the country's general elections.

The Bangladesh Army said last week that it would go back to its barracks after the country's 13th general election, slated for early next year.

News.Az