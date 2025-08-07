Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee holds two votes amid inflation concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut interest rates from 4.25% to 4%, but the decision exposed deep divisions among policymakers. For the first time in its history, the committee had to hold two separate votes due to a deadlock.

The committee was split as four of the nine members, concerned about persistently high inflation, voted to keep borrowing costs unchanged. The BoE forecasts inflation will soon be twice its 2% target amid recent job losses, creating a challenging environment for policy decisions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Governor Andrew Bailey and four colleagues supported lowering the Bank Rate by 25 basis points to 4%. However, the initial vote ended in a rare 4-4-1 stalemate, with external MPC member Alan Taylor initially advocating a larger half-point cut.

Among those favoring to maintain the current rate were Clare Lombardelli, the deputy governor for monetary policy, who broke ranks with the majority for the first time, and Chief Economist Huw Pill.

This split highlights the balancing act facing the BoE as it navigates inflation pressures while monitoring labor market weakness.

