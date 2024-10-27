Barcelona dominate El Clasico with 4-0 victory over Real Madrid

+ ↺ − 16 px

Barcelona triumphed over Real Madrid with a convincing 4-0 win on Saturday in El Clasico, held at Santiago Bernabeu as part of week 11 in La Liga.

The match started with an offside call nullifying Kylian Mbappe's goal for Real Madrid in the 30th minute, leaving both teams scoreless at halftime, News.Az reports.In the second half, Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring with a close-range finish, assisted by Marc Casado in the 54th minute. Just two minutes later, Lewandowski added another with a header from Alejandro Balde's accurate cross.Although Mbappe appeared to narrow the gap with a goal in the 66th minute, it was also ruled offside.Barcelona extended their lead in the 77th minute when Lamine Yamal scored from close range, assisted by Raphinha. Raphinha capped off the scoring in the 84th minute with a delicate chip over goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, assisted by Inigo Martinez.With this victory, Barcelona remains at the top of the table with 30 points, six points clear of second-place Real Madrid.

News.Az