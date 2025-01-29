Barcelona draw 2-2 with Atalanta in thrilling Champions League match - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Barcelona secured second place in the inaugural League Phase of the UEFA Champions League, following a 2-2 draw against Atalanta at the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium on Wednesday night.

Atalanta started the match strongly, dominating the first half with Barcelona showing little urgency in their attack. Despite taking the lead through Davide Zappacosta, the goal was ruled offside, News.Az reports.The second half saw a shift in momentum as Barcelona came out with more intent. Lamine Yamal broke the deadlock early, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead and putting pressure on the visitors.In response, Atalanta raised their game, but their defensive lapses left room for Barcelona to capitalize on multiple chances. The Italian side equalized through a stunning long-range strike by Ederson.However, Barcelona quickly regained the lead with a goal from Ronald Araujo in the 72nd minute. Not to be outdone, Atalanta’s Mario Pasalic scored the equalizer just eight minutes later, ensuring the match ended in a 2-2 draw, leaving the final standings in a state of uncertainty.

